What’s Next? Garland ISD Responds to Attack

GARLAND - Monday was an unusual day for Garland ISD following the attack at the Curtis Culwell Center that left two gunmen dead and a GISD security officer shot in the ankle.

Thankfully, he's okay. But the district is still left with questions.

For instance, what to do with their schools? Naaman Forest High is right next to the Culwell Center, after all.

The superintendent put out a letter to parents explaining that classes would be held as normal. AP testing that would have been at the CCC has been canceled, but everything else will be business as usual.

As for the center itself, GISD says it'll review the policies that determine what kind of events can be held there. But that doesn't mean it will change the "No discrimination" rule. That mandate comes from the government, as the CCC was paid for using state and federal funds.

Garland is not the first to have to weigh security against freedom. Hey, that's a lesson we all have to keep learning.