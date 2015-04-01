Teen’s Rejection of College Rejection Letter Goes Viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Siobhan O’Dell, a 17-year-old applying to colleges across the country, recently received a rejection letter from Duke University. However, it's her rejection of the rejection letter that is now going viral.

Using the same structure of her rejection letter, O'Dell posted a rejection of the rejection letter on Tumblr.

The letter starts with:

"Thank you for you [sic] rejection letter of March 26, 2015. After careful consideration, I regret to inform you that I am unable to accept your refusal to offer me admission into the Fall 2015 freshman class at Duke."

O'Dell continued, saying she has received rejection letters "from the best and brightest universities" in the country. She then says despite the university's success in rejecting previous applications, the school did not "meet her qualifications."

She ends with: