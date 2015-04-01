‘Mama Are There Any Good Men Left?’ Stars Prep for DFW Play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - There are a lot of big names in Dallas, and they're all gearing up for Mark Hunter’s play, Mama, Are There Any Good Men Left?

Headliners include R&B star Tony Terry, comedian Cocoa Brown, Basketball Wives star Jackie Christie, Dallasite Dee Ellis, and actor Dorien Wilson. You might recognize him as Professor Oglevee from The Parkers.

“Who didn’t love Professor Oglevee? I had the biggest crush on him, and I got to work with him, and I got to kiss him in the last play we did. So, all my fantasies are complete,” Brown laughed.

Playwright Shelly Garrett is directing and Doris Garrett is producing, and it looks like there’ll be a couple surprises in this production.

“We got a stripper in the show,” Brown said. “You’ve heard of Magic Mike, right? We’ve got Magic Melvin.”

Alright now!

But the message in this play is serious.

“I pulled some stuff from my own life, as far as being misled as a child,” writer Mark Hunter said. “So it really deals with us as men, really getting back in our place, and trying to lead the youth in the right direction.”

The story touches on some hot-button issues -- heartbreak, manhood, even domestic violence.

“Well, me being a single mother, I know how hard it is to date and trust. So, I can really relate to Linda’s character in terms of you want love and you want to be loved,” Brown said.

“I grew up with two wonderful parents, and so it’s really hard thing to watch young people who don’t have a father, or who are being raised by themselves. But so far people who don’t have a father, it’s hard,” Wilson said. “My parents instilled in me with hard work, dedication, and God’s will, there’s nothing that I couldn’t do, and so it’s one of the things that I try to instill that in my kids.”

You can catch all the action for yourself this Thursday through Sunday at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters.