Wealthy Future: Easy Ways to Save More Money Today

DALLAS - Alright folks, let's talk about money. More specifically, saving money. It's hard for a lot of people.

A new survey from Bankrate found 37% of adults under 30 save less than 5% of what they make. 18% save nothing.

And it's not just young people. Bankrate says only one in seven people overall save the recommended 15% or more.

Financial Strategist John Pollock says saving is worth the pain.

"It's getting used to having that little bit less money. That might hurt at the beginning, but going forward it's very powerful," he said.

Pollocks adds that saving just a little is better than saving nothing. "If you can cut out your coffee habit, and say 'well, that's five bucks a day, okay, I'm gonna save that.'"

That's over a hundred bucks a month going into your savings account instead of Starbucks.

"It's always hard to start a habit," Pollock said. "The only way around that is to just start."

And that little start can mean a wealthier future.