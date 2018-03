Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FT. WORTH, TX - Congratulations to Kyle Griffith, our Class Act of the Week brought to you by Baylor, Scott & White Health.

Kyle is a student at Nolan Catholic High School where he leads the school's robotics team: The Robo Vikes. Kyle has also organized several robotics competitions and events.

