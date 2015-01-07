No Saint Andrew? Prince Andrew Sex Abuse Lawsuit

LONDON — There’s trouble brewing with the Royal Family. And it has nothing to do with a spot of tea.

Britain’s Prince Andrew has been accused of having sex with an underage girl. Yep, that’s what it says in a lawsuit filed in a Florida federal court.

The accuser? Virginia Roberts, now married with three children, who says she was a minor when she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew in London, New York and on a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It’s a smarmy tale that puts the Prince in the middle of an alleged sex abuse ring involving orgies with other underage girls.

And the lawsuit says billionaire Jeff Epstein, the flamboyant financier linked to high-profile folks in the U.S. and U.K., was behind it all.

Also, named in the suit is big time Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who is taking his case to court.

Meanwhile, The Palace is busy doing damage control for the Duke of York. Although they announced Tuesday he won’t be taking legal action.

Hmmm, it looks like the situation across the pond is heating up from a slight simmer to a full boil.