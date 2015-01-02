Going Hog Wild: In Demand New Year’s Traditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dallas - What traditions are in demand this Holiday? The most obvious is probably Jack, Jim, and Johnny joining your New Years Eve party.

"Today we got the Jack Daniels," Danny Pena, who's celebrating New Years at a party, said. "Plan on getting a little drinking in you know. A little pregame before New Years."

"Some stuff to make some chocolate cake shots," Manuel Cantu, who's hanging with his wife and kids at home, said.

Remember, folks. Buzzed driving is drunk driving!

Ok. Then on New Years Day you can eat the traditional black eyed peas to help with your hangover. Sweet Georgia Brown in Oak Cliff has been serving it for 23 years.

Walter Williams/Owner of Sweet Georgia Brown Sot: 'We`ll get a drove of people," Walter Williams, Owner of Sweet Georgia Brown, explains. "Tomorrow we`ll probably have to cook six eighty quart pots."

Yes. Most prefer to eat these peas for luck on the first day of the year, but not James Boyles.

"Mostly it`s a southern tradition," Boyles, who brought in his own batch, said. "These are called Chitlins."

"You know the secret to that is you just don`t smell it before you eat it," Brent Romney, who ate some of Boyles batch, said. "The more hot sauce you have on it the better it tastes."

"There the intestines of the pig," Boyles explains. "Soul food at it`s best."

"It`s one of those things you eat so you can say you ate it," Romney said. "I don`t know why people eat these things actually.'

"I'll go hog wild on it today," Boyles said. "No pun intended."

Yea nothing says good luck like a plate of chitlins. Ugh. Some of you may need a drink just to get you through it.