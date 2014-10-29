Christina Morris Missing: Kidnapping Was Her Worst Nightmare

PLANO, TX — Being kidnapped is the one thing Christina Morris feared the most. Sadly, her parents say that may be exactly what happened to their daughter.

“What is happening to her right now has been her own worst nightmare since she has been little,” Morris’ mother, Jonni Lee McElroy told The Huffington Post.

Thursday marks two months since the 23-year-old disappeared from the trendy Shops at Legacy in Plano. A candlelight vigil will be held there Thursday at 7 p.m.

Family, friends and even complete strangers are agonizing over the question — What really happened to Christina Morris?

The one person who may help solve this mystery isn’t talking. He’s the man last seen with Morris around 4 a.m. on August 30.

Grainy surveillance video captured them walking into a parking garage following a night out with friends.

“He’s not someone she regularly hung out with,” McElroy told HuffPost. “She had not seen him since high school.”

“They walked into the parking garage together. He leaves. She doesn’t. I know my daughter. I know she would’ve made him walk her to the car. It doesn’t make sense,” Christina’s dad, Mark Morris said. “I went to his house to talk to him, and he told me his lawyer wouldn’t let him say anything.”

Morris’ silver Toyota Celica was found in the garage — right where she parked it — four days after she disappeared.

Banding Together: Christina Morris Family Raising Money for Search

Private Investigator Gives Insight on Finding Christina Morris

Plano PD is not calling the man in the video a suspect or a person of interest, but detectives say no one has been ruled out.

“We just want to know what he knows. We’re not accusing him of anything,” Mr. Morris said.

Questions have also been swirling about Morris’ live-in boyfriend, Hunter Foster. Why didn’t he report her missing? Why did she call him 15 times the morning before she disappeared?

“If I would have been there, none of this would have happened,” Foster said through tears back in September. “I just want her to come home… and be alive and safe.”

“He does feel like an idiot for not contacting us and waiting four days,” McElroy said. “It was a typical boyfriend-girlfriend fight on the phone and he just really wish he would have contacted us. He said he has to live with that the rest of his life.”

Here’s to hoping money really does talk. A $25,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to Christina Morris.

“Have a heart. Have a conscience,” her mom pleads. “I mean c’mon, let her come home!”

If you have any information about Christina Morris, contact the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678.