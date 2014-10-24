WA School Shooting: Third Victim Dies from Injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: A third victim shot in last week's school shooting in Washington has died. Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, 14, died Friday afternoon at Providence Regional Medical Center "as a result of severe injuries" from the shooting at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

Marysville, WA -- It was a chaotic and unsettling scene outside Seattle on Friday afternoon.

"We do have an active shooter situation at Marysville Pilchuck High School," Commander Robb Lamoureux said.

Two people are dead, including the gunman; four others are wounded, three of them are in critical condition, after gunfire erupted on the Washington high school campus.

Marysville police say a 911 call came around 1:30 ET from someone inside Marysville-Pilchuck High School, where the shooter opened fire in the school cafeteria.

Scores of terrified students frantically fled their school, and sought safety as cops rushed into action. At least one student was air-lifted to a near-by hospital.

Witnesses identified the gunman as freshman Jaylen Fryberg. Cops say he opened fire in the cafeteria and eventually shot himself. A scene so violent -- the President and FBI were briefed.

“We are confident that there was only one shooter and the shooter is deceased," Lamoureux explained. "But, we do need to clear each building and make sure that’s the case.”

A campus of just 2,500, now marred with the memory of a horrific deadly shooting.

Tweets are pouring in from students who reportedly witnessed the shooting in the cafeteria during lunch.

