An extra guest didn’t show up to a wedding reception to offer his congratulations, but instead showed up to take the couple’s gifts.
Wedding Crasher: Bold Thief Steals Gifts During Reception
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Arrow S06 E08: Team Arrow falling apart, downside of the Olicity wedding reception, and who is Boots?!?
-
Burned Bride: Houston woman burns wedding dress after abusive marriage
-
If the royal couple like it, Dallas brides love it
-
Hey Lacy, Fort Worth pawn shop says they have your stolen wedding ring!
-
Alfred Angelo reopens doors to sell remaining dresses for deep-discount
-
-
Espresso Wedding – Couple Says ‘I Do’ in Dallas coffee shop
-
Bare Midriff Bandit: Shirtless woman recorded stealing packages from front porch
-
The Flash S04 E09: Barry goes on trial, and hot new Clifford creeps out his wife
-
Dump Truck of Love: twisted Valentine’s Day celebration in Dallas
-
Last minute gifts you can get at AT&T
-
-
The Flash S04 E07: The Thinker origin story!
-
Video Of Girls Opening Christmas Gift Honoring Their Late Grandfather Will Move You To Tears
-
Son of billionaire sues ex-fiancee to get $250K ring back