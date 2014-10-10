Video Captures 4 Christian School Workers Assaulting Boy

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Four boarding school staff members in Virginia have been arrested for assaulting a 14-year-old boy, according to CW33 sister station WTVR.

The incident, caught on surveillance camera at the Abundant Life Academy in Caroline County, shows a boy running from staff members, then being caught and assaulted by four men — three life coaches and a program director.

The men, Timothy Jordan, Jovanny Rivera, Carey Honea, and Liam Galligan, appeared in court and were charged with assault by mob and assault; they struck a deal with the state’s Commonwealth’s Attorney and pleaded guilty to simple assault.

An inquiry at the school began in April 2014 after four teenage boys ran away from the school by stealing an ATV and driving to another county, where deputies detained them until investigators arrived. Caroline County began investigating when boys began making claims of assault and abuse at the boarding school.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed, according to investigators. Deputies say one of the men, Liam Galligan, is also accused of making boys stand in a swamp for extended periods of time and is facing 12 counts of child endangerment as a result.

Follow more of this story at WTVR.