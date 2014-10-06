Conflict Armament Research, or CAR,finds Uncle Sam has supplied a lot of the ammo for ISIS along with China, the former Soviet Union, and the current Russian Federation.
Bullets ‘R’ Us: Does ISIS Ammo Include U.S. Bullets?
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
WATCH: New video released by ISIS shows U.S. soldiers get caught in ambush
-
More than one? Police investigating charges against others in Vegas shooting
-
2017 in Review: Biggest International Events
-
Bullet train coming to Dallas? Can we even call it that?
-
Baby born with bullet wound after mother shot during road rage incident, police say
-
-
Bulletproof backpack sales skyrocket after Florida shooting
-
7-year-old boy killed by Bexar County deputy
-
Arrest made in murder of USPS mail truck driver
-
Officer shot during traffic stop in Farmers Branch
-
Twitter created Oprah 2020, but could it be real?
-
-
Worshippers bring AR-15s to blessing ceremony at Pennsylvania church
-
Plot Twist: North Korea reportedly willing to talk to U.S. about giving up nukes
-
Man accused of shooting friend’s dog in face for barking