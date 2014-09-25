Slow But Sure: Treating Unseen Wounds For Returning Troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- Aaron Curry was proud to serve his country and he was good at his job.

“I was with the 101st airborne 3rd bragged recon unit. I fought in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Curry said.

Like a lot of folks, when his boots hit the ground back home he faced a lot of hardships.

“Your job is important. You have a sense of pride and purpose. And next thing you know, you're a young tattooed fellow walking the streets trying to find a job, and you realize you'll never again have that sense of purpose that you did before,” he explained.

Curry wanted to go into law enforcement, but his tattoos kept him from that dream. The biggest roadblock to moving forward with his life was something called TBI,traumatic brain injury.

“There’re so many things that can cause traumatic brain injury. We have an enormous percentage of people who are coming out of the military that has had some kind of contact with their head,” said Dr. Brandon Brock with Carrick Brain Center.

“You know we were tasked to fire those rounds that night, so that's about 25-hundred rounds off of a 120. That's a big bang. It probably started there. They did some diagnostic testing and showed me how jacked up I was. That was interesting”

Curry suffered from constant headaches, memory loss, and mood swings. So he went to the Carrick Brain Center in Irving, hoping their cutting edge treatments could help him get through the day.

“So now when things happen to me or I am having that kind of a day, understanding it helps me cope with it,” Curry said.

He also says the folks at Carrick turned things around for him using the latest therapies to help our troops cope with unseen wounds these men and women deal with every day.

“There's hope. There's hope for people who feel hopelessly depressed, or have terrible PTSD or have massive symptoms from Traumatic Brain injury,” Dr. Brock said

Curry agrees. “If you got a chance to come here. Come here. You're missing out if you don’t.”