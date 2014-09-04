The page turner 50 Shades of Grey is turning into 50 shades of bad; the Journal of Women’s Health has found a link between reading the book and engaging in abusive relationships, binge drinking and binge eating.
Color Me Bad: ’50 Shades of Grey’ Linked to Bad Behavior
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Michigan convict wrote a hit book, now state wants to collect
-
Student emails every Claudia at university after accidentally swiping left on Tinder
-
Break up boot camp: The phoneless retreat for the broken hearted
-
Dump Truck of Love: twisted Valentine’s Day celebration in Dallas
-
18 things to look forward to in 2018
-
-
DFW rapper working with Garland PD to help with community relations
-
Jack Daniel’s whiskey exists because of a former slave – who’s now getting his own label
-
These are the healthiest cities in the U.S.
-
Your relationship has hit a ‘rough patch.’ Now what?
-
5-year-old Layla celebrated by those she inspired through brain cancer battle
-
-
ASI Event Showcases Products for Swag Bags Like Those Used at Award Shows
-
These 25 cities are the divorce capitals of the United States
-
Prince Henrik of Denmark dies, refused burial next to his wife, the queen