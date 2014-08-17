ManiAACs Mayhem: Mavs Biggest Fans Bust a Move During Auditions

DALLAS– With the season just around the corner, beefy and talented men across the Dallas-Fort Worth hold out hope to land a spot on the team. Well, not that team – we’re talking Mavs ManiAACs.

That’s right, some big basketball fans came out to strut their stuff in front of a panel of judges. Annual audition for the Mavs ManiAACs was held on Saturday, and it took more than just an ample bod to make the cut. The contestants had to show they had some skills on the dance floor.

The auditions took place at the Hilton Anatole Hotel; the same spot where lovely ladies auditioned to be a Dallas Mavericks Dancers, last month.

But this time, the hopefuls brought their “A” game in a totally different way. Yeah, the guys let it all hang out while showing off their sharp dance moves, Mavs spirit, oh and huge personalities.

When asked what it takes to be a Mavs ManiAAC, six-year veteran Eric Coronacion said, “You gotta be kinda fearless, not be afraid to go out there and act a fool in front of thousands of people. ”

Now, that’s how you rep the Big D.