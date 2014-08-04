Death Toll: Hit & Run Suspect Arrested in Construction Worker Death

GRAND PRAIRIE — He could run, but he couldn’t hide.

Police have arrested the man they say killed a construction worker when he drove a Chevy Impala straight through blinking signs that warn drivers of a construction zone.

It happened Monday night on the Bush Turnpike.

“Instead of going to the left as directed, he went to the right crashed into the back of the trailer, killing the worker instantly,” says Texas Highway Patrol public information officer Lonny Haschel.

Francisco Castillo and his passenger are accused of then taking off and jumping into another car that showed up behind them.

41-year old Camerino Sixto’s stunned family came to the scene of the wreck to see where she died.

“In the middle of the night I heard my mom crying and I was wondering what was going on. I couldn’t hear what she was saying and my brother was hugging her and he said, ‘your dad died’. And I was in shock because I barely just saw him,” says his daughter Rachel. “He was a loving person, he always cared about how we were acting and how we were doing.”

Castillo allegedly wasn’t even driving his own car. Texas DPS has made the arrest, thanks in part to help from the car’s actual owner.

“The car was not stolen, but the owner of the car is being very cooperative so we’re working on angles that way as well as witnesses,” says Haschel.

“I just want him to pay for what he has done. He really ruined our lives,” says Rachel Sixtos.