Baby Bump: Alicia Keys is Pregnant Again!

Glowing and gorgeous! Alicia Keys is pregnant with baby number two.

She made the big announcement with an adorable Instagram picture. It shows her cradling her growing baby bump as she smiles at her hubby, rapper Swizz Beatz.

The caption reads: “Happy Anniversary to the love of my life @therealswizzz! And to make it even sweeter we’ve been blessed with another angel on the way! You make me happier than I have ever known! Here’s to many many more years of the best parts of life!”

Awwww!

They’ve been married four years and have a three-year-old son named Egypt.

Congrats to the happy couple!