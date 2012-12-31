Fort Worth Cowboy is Also an Opera Singer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Stockyards is a living history. It's 1890 in 2012," Fort Worth Stockyards' Nate Krieger says. "You're gonna see rodeo cowboys walking around. You're gonna see herd drovers and cattle drives . You're gonna see chuck wagon rides and carriage rides."

As a marketing director, it's up to Krieger to make sure the Stockyards Championship Rodeo never loses that cowboy flair.

That manly persona.

Every day, Nate dresses the part. "It's part of the branding," Nate says.

But strip away the boots and the buckle... and listen to what you get. This cowboy is also a choir boy!

"I'm pretty modest about it," Nate says of his singing side gig. "It's more of a hobby."

He's classically trained for his hobby, which surprises many who first judge a book by its cover.

"When someone just tells them I sing opera, they think it's a little funny," he says. "You know, I'm a big guy. I don't look the part of a choir boy or someone that studied opera."

True that, pilgrim.

But Nate isn't afraid to pursue his passion. "If I couldn't sing, I.. I wouldn't be right," he says. "If you've got a passion for something, don't ever let it die."

Sounds a little like something John Wayne would say, doesn't it?

"Take the chance, because if you don't take the chance, all you can do is regret. 'What if?'" Nate says.

